The latest news from across the Championship.

Middlesbrough have confirmed head coach Michael Carrick has signed a new three-year deal.

The former Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder took charge at the Riverside Stadium in October 2022 and has led Boro to top ten finishes in the Championship during his first three seasons. There was play-off heartache for the Teessiders during the 2022/23 season when a semi-final defeat against Coventry City ensured any thoughts of a return to the Premier League were dashed for another year.

Last season proved to be a memorable one for Carrick and his players as they saw off the likes of Huddersfield Town, Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals - but a heavy second leg defeat to Premier League side Chelsea wiped out Boro’s 1-0 first leg win and took the Blues through to Wembley.

There are high hopes Middlesbrough can push for a play-off spot when the new Championship campaign gets underway in August after they ended last season just four points and two places adrift of the top six. But the mood on Teesside remains positive and Carrick retains the trust of the Boro faithful and their board of directors - something the former England international revealed was key in his decision to commit his future to the club.

He told the club’s official website: “I think having that attachment, that trust and that belief within the club is really important. We’ve certainly got that – that’s what still gives me the great feeling that I had when I first walked through the door. It feels like a big step as a headline, as a statement, but really it doesn’t change anything I do or how I approach it, it just carries on what we’re trying to achieve.”

Sky Blues consider move for Celtic transfer target

Coventry City are reportedly ready to make a move for Switzerland Under-21 international Alvyn Sanches.

The 21-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player at Super League club Lausanne-Sport over the last three seasons and scored six goals in 27 appearances in all competitions as they avoided relegation during the final month of the campaign. The Express have now claimed Sanches’ performances have captured the attention of several clubs across Europe with the likes of Scottish giants Celtic and Stoke City both named as potential suitors.