Update on Sheffield United's transfer interest in '£20m-rated' Sunderland star

The Sunderland player continues to be linked with a move away from the club this summer

Sheffield United have been heavily linked with a transfer move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

However, despite reports stating that Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to lure Patterson to Bramall Lane this summer, The Echo understands that the soon-to-be Championship club are yet to make contact regarding a potential deal.

This does not mean that Sheffield United’s interest in Patterson isn’t genuine. The Steel City club may be waiting for players and staff to return from their summer breaks before setting the wheels in motion when the transfer window opens.

Patterson has been Sunderland’s number one since midway through the club’s final season in League One after he was brought in to replace Ron-Thorben Hoffmann under Alex Neil. Since then, the North Shields-born stopper started all but one of Sunderland’s league games with number two Nathan Bishop getting the nod for the final game of last season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Patterson’s successful run in Sunderland’s first-team has prompted transfer reports to emerge linking Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic with a move during the summer window. Some outlets have rated the goalkeeper as worth as much as £10million to £20million. The Echo understands that the interest from the trio is indeed genuine.

As reported in April, The Echo understands that Patterson, a boyhood Sunderland fan, is not expecting to leave, nor is he actively pushing for a move. However, that picture could change should attractive offers from higher-level clubs come in.

As previously stated last month, if Patterson were to leave Sunderland for a new challenge, his camp would likely need to be convinced that the buying club had a clear plan for him. A move to Liverpool or Arsenal for instance would likely see Patterson become a back-up to experienced players like Alisson and David Raya.