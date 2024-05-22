Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There has been an update regarding Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl...

The 35-year-old German coach has been heavily linked with the Black Cats in recent weeks, while Championship rivals Hull City have also been credited with interest after the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl is said to have held positive talks with Wednesday about his future at Hillsborough, though, after keeping the club in the Championship. Rohl is believed to have a year left on his contract at Wednesday, after joining the club in October last year, while a new deal has been discussed during talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

The Star have stated that “talks between Röhl and Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, remain positive at this point in time, with the pair having met recently once the Owls boss returned to England from an end-of-season holiday.”

“The hope is that a deal will be able to be struck that would see the former Bayern Munich and Germany assistant secure an improved deal at S6, and it’s believed that both parties are eager to try and get a deal done as soon as possible,” The Star’s report adds.

Last week, The Star also revealed that the compensation fee required to take Röhl from Wednesday is set somewhere in the close region of an eye-watering £5million. That fee would almost double if a club wants to take Rohl’s coaching staff as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad