Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough man announces Liverpool departure - now a free agent
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Luke Hewitson has revealed he’s leaving Liverpool.
The goalkeeper has spent the past five years at Anfield after arriving from Sunderland and signed his first professional contract in October 2021.
Hewitson was loaned to Northern Premier League side Stalybridge Celtic earlier this season and cemented himself as a regular in non-league. However, the 19-year-old has announced on Instagram that he’s departing Liverpool and thanked everyone for making his experience on Merseyside so enjoyable.
“It's been a privilege to be able to work alongside some of the best to ever play the game over the past 5 years. Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff from behind the scenes for making this part of my career so enjoyable. Thank you, @liverpoolfc.”
The Newcastle-born stopper also spent time at Sunderland’s North East rivals Middlesbrough earlier in his youth career before eventually making the switch to Liverpool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.