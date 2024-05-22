Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland goalkeeper is now a free agent after his release by Liverpool

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Luke Hewitson has revealed he’s leaving Liverpool.

The goalkeeper has spent the past five years at Anfield after arriving from Sunderland and signed his first professional contract in October 2021.

Hewitson was loaned to Northern Premier League side Stalybridge Celtic earlier this season and cemented himself as a regular in non-league. However, the 19-year-old has announced on Instagram that he’s departing Liverpool and thanked everyone for making his experience on Merseyside so enjoyable.

“It's been a privilege to be able to work alongside some of the best to ever play the game over the past 5 years. Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff from behind the scenes for making this part of my career so enjoyable. Thank you, @liverpoolfc.”