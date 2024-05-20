Sunderland will already be looking forward to next season after a disappointing second half to the campaign just gone. Two managerial sackings saw the Black Cats lose control of their campaign, and they continue to search for a new boss in a bid to avoid suffering a similar fate next term.

Despite all of the drama, Sunderland fans have continued to dominate the Championship when it comes to attendances. But how have the Black Cats’ turnouts compared to clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two? We have put together an updated attendance table covering the whole 92 to find out. Take a look below.