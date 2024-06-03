Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have shown interest in Bayern Munich coach Rene Maric - who looks set to be offered a role on the German club’s first-team coaching staff.

New Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is reportedly facing challenges to put together his backroom team.

The former Manchester City defender was named Bayern’s new manager last week, yet details about his coaching staff are yet to be announced.

Sky Germany have reported Bayern are set to offer under-19s coach Rene Maric a role within the first-team’s backroom staff, following interest from Sunderland who have identified the Austrian coach as a potential candidate to take charge at the Stadium of Light. The 31-year-old has previously worked as an assistant coach at Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Leeds.

It was also reported last week Belgian coach Floribert N'Galula was set to join Kompany in Bavaria from Burnley, along with Middlesbrough coach Aaron Danks.

Yet Danks’ future is also uncertain, with the Telegraph’s John Percy reporting the 38-year-old’s move to Germany is ‘in doubt over a compensation row.’ The report goes on to say negotiations will resume this week, with Boro ‘determined to adopt a hardline stance over Danks’s future’ and Bayern refusing to meet the Championship club’s compensation figure.

Danks has previously worked with Kompany at Belgian club Anderlecht. He was a coach at Aston Villa before joining Middlesbrough in December 2022 and has worked as an assistant coach for England’s under-21s team.