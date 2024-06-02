Sunderland's Dan Neil explains how he's improved despite disappointing 2023/24 season
Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil feels this season has been a positive one for him personally - despite the team’s struggles in the second half of the campaign.
The 22-year-old started 42 Championship matches this term, missing the last three fixtures due to an ankle injury. Neil is expected to return to action ahead of pre-season, when the side will play their first friendly matches in July against Gateshead and South Shields.
“Personally I think it’s been quite a good season,” Neil told Sunderland’s YouTube channel. “I’ve kind of found my feet at this level and I feel like my performances have been a lot more consistent than they were last year.
“I feel like I’ve grown into a bit more of a leadership role within the group, which was something I definitely wanted to do at the start of the year. There is probably still room for a bit more improvement but all in all personally I think it’s been a really positive season for myself.
“Obviously as a team we wanted to do a lot better than what we have done but we just have to take the lessons from this season and take them into the next.”
Asked about the lessons he’s learnt this season, Neil added: “I think it’s just taking every lesson from every single game because every game is different, and you come out of every game with something new that you’ve learnt. Even through the week learning about different oppositions, different ways of playing.
“I think it’s one, just being bold enough and bright enough during the games to actually say it, tell your teammates and be confident telling them. And two, to kind of figure it out as the game is going on. There are a lot of things which happen in a game and it’s all 100 miles an hour. I think sometimes you just need to slow down and if things are going against you, you look at things you can maybe fix to bring the momentum back to you. I feel like that’s a big part of my game and I’ve improved a lot on it this year.
