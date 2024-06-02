Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil reflects on the 2023/24 season and what he’s learnt.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil feels this season has been a positive one for him personally - despite the team’s struggles in the second half of the campaign.

The 22-year-old started 42 Championship matches this term, missing the last three fixtures due to an ankle injury. Neil is expected to return to action ahead of pre-season, when the side will play their first friendly matches in July against Gateshead and South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Personally I think it’s been quite a good season,” Neil told Sunderland’s YouTube channel. “I’ve kind of found my feet at this level and I feel like my performances have been a lot more consistent than they were last year.

“I feel like I’ve grown into a bit more of a leadership role within the group, which was something I definitely wanted to do at the start of the year. There is probably still room for a bit more improvement but all in all personally I think it’s been a really positive season for myself.

“Obviously as a team we wanted to do a lot better than what we have done but we just have to take the lessons from this season and take them into the next.”

Asked about the lessons he’s learnt this season, Neil added: “I think it’s just taking every lesson from every single game because every game is different, and you come out of every game with something new that you’ve learnt. Even through the week learning about different oppositions, different ways of playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad