Sunderland’s season ended in disappointing fashion last month – yet preparations have already begun ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.
The Black Cats have had to deal with several injury setbacks in recent months, with some members of the squad set to face lengthy spells on the sidelines.
Here are the Sunderland players who have been unavailable, including those away on international duty, recently and when they are expected to return.
1. Dennis Cirkin
Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back returned to training in the final weeks of the season but wasn't risked after a lengthy layoff. The 22-year-old is expected to be ready for the start of pre-season, though, after a frustrating 12 months. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nazariy Rusyn
Rusyn missed Sunderland's last nine matches of the season with a calf issue. The forward did return to part-training last month but didn't feature for the first team as he was managed back carefully. Rusyn, 25, should now be able to benefit from a full pre-season after joining Sunderland from Ukrainian club Zorya Lugansk on deadline day last summer. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Neil
After making 42 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season, Neil missed Sunderland's final three matches of the campaign with an ankle injury. The midfielder will continue his rehabilitation over the next few weeks and is expected to return in pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jenson Seelt
Seelt required surgery on a knee injury he sustained against Southampton at the end of March, when it was thought he'd be sidelined for six to nine months. That means the Dutch defender wouldn't return until around October time at the earliest. Given the severity of the setback, it seems unlikely we'll see Seelt play for the first team again this year. Photo: Frank Reid