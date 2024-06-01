Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England are preparing for Euro 2024 and will play two friendly matches ahead of the tournament in Germany.

England manager Gareth Southgate says it’s important to play in different parts of the country as his side prepare for this summer’s European Championships.

The Three Lions have two friendly matches ahead of the tournament in Germany, against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Monday, June 3, before facing Iceland at Wembley four days later.

It’s not the first time England’s men's team have played in the North East in recent years, after facing Australia at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in 2016, and playing two matches at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in 2021. The team will once again be based at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park ahead of the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Newcastle.

“Bringing the team on the road is something that we’ve enjoyed doing,” Southgate, who spent five years at Middlesbrough during his playing career, told England’s YouTube channel. “Of course, to play at Wembley for your country is very special, so you never want to lose that aspect. We’ve got a nice contrast this week of being able to do both things.

“But we’re England. We represent everybody. I’ve obviously played in the North East and know how passionate people are here about their football. Newcastle, with the last couple of seasons they’ve had and the momentum behind them, but there’ll be a lot of Sunderland fans up there and Middlesbrough fans. It will be a brilliant night. Really looking forward to that.”