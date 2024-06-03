Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland coach Graeme Murty discusses his role for next season after leading the under-21s side to the final of Premier League 2.

Sunderland coach Graeme Murty says he’ll continue working with the under-21s group next season following a spell in the first-team set-up.

Murty has taken charge of the under-21s team since being named head of professional development phase in 2022, but also worked with the senior squad during the 2023/24 season, supporting interim head coach Mike Dodds. During that spell Murty continued to lead Sunderland’s under-21s side, guiding them to the final of Premier League 2 before they were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about his role for next season after the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Murty replied: “I’m going to be doing my job, so until I’m told otherwise I’m looking after these guys. I love working with this group. This group are really good, they are great to work with, they are talented, they’re hard working, they’re honest.

“We’ve created, myself and my staff, have created a relationship with these players where we can be constructively critical but we are honest with them about where they need to get better, and they take it really well. They hold each other to account really well.

“For me looking at that group I could not be happier with what they’ve done this year. I’ve really enjoyed working with them.”

Before joining Sunderland Murty had a spell in charge of Rangers’ first team, first as a caretaker boss before he was given the job until the end of the 2017/18 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he’d want to return to first-team management in the future, the former Reading defender replied: “I’m not thinking about it. I enjoy working with the first team when I’m asked. I enjoy that different challenge but I enjoy this (working with the under-21s). I’m just making sure my ducks are in a row considering these players’ futures. I have a real big responsibility to make sure next season is better development-wise than this season was.