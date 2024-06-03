Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland teenager Jobe Bellingham has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The 18-year-old started 43 Championship matches during the 2023/24 season, scoring seven goals, following his arrival from Birmingham last summer. The length of Bellingham’s Sunderland contract was never disclosed after his move to Wearside, yet it’s understood he still has three years left on his deal.

Crystal Palace are one of the clubs known to be interested in Bellingham, while Tottenham, Brenford and newly-promoted Southampton are also said to be monitoring his situation.

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons ‘Tottenham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and several clubs in Europe are interested in the 18-year-old, with Sunderland believed to want a fee in excess of £20million if they are to sell.’

Birmingham would also receive a sell-on fee if Bellingham did leave Sunderland, which is reportedly around 15 per cent. The Black Cats don’t feel they are in a position where they have to sell players this summer, though, after turning down multiple bids for Jack Clarke over the last year.

Bellingham has also spoken glowingly about his first season at Sunderland, where he’s received regular first-team football at a young age.

When asked about his time on Wearside back in February, Bellingham told the That's Football YouTube channel: "The atmosphere on matchdays is amazing. It's the perfect place to grow.

“What I've learnt is probably to not get too high and not get too low because it's a really emotional club. There are so many people who care about the club and want the best for it.