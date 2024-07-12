Former Sunderland star earns new Man Utd deal after making shock Premier League move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was confirmation of a new deal for a former Black Cats star just months after a shock FA Cup Final win.

Former Sunderland star Jonny Evans has agreed a new one-year deal with Premier League giants Manchester United just 12 months after earning a surprise second spell at Old Trafford.

The veteran defender’s career was still in its infancy when he became one of the best loan signings in Sunderland’s recent history when he joined the Black Cats during the second half of the 2006/07 season and helped Roy Keane’s side return to the Premier League status with a memorable Championship title win. Evans returned for a similar spell during the following season as the Sunderland preserved their top flight status but returned to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign and went on to win three Premier League titles, two League Cups and a Champions League during his time with the Red Devils.

After departing Old Trafford to join West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee during the summer of 2015, Evans spent three years with the Baggies before moving to Leicester City in a £3.5million deal after suffering relegation during the previous season. After helping the Foxes to their FA Cup Final win against Chelsea in 2021, Evans was also part of the Leicester squad that were relegated from the top flight in May 2023 - but he made a shock return to the top tier with Manchester United after initially signing a short-term deal with his former club.

After surprisingly going on to make more appearances than any other Red Devils centre-back during Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge and winning the FA Cup once again, Evans received wholesome praise from the Dutch head coach. Speaking in a press conference earlier this year, he said: “I have been very impressed. We are so pleased we signed the fifth centre-back because normally, you say: ‘Why five centre-backs in the squad?’ But you see, we are so happy we did this. As you see, his performance across the season, he’s such an important player for this squad. He will always be there when he’s needed and give good performances.”

Despite Ten Hag looking to add at least one new centre-back to his squad during the summer transfer window, Evans has now agreed a new one-year deal and has already set his sights on challenging for more trophies during the upcoming season.

After putting pen-to-paper on his new deal, the Northern Ireland international said: “I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season. To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege. Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager. Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

Evans could well face further competition for a place in Ten Hag’s side as United remain in talks over potential deals for Lille youngster Leny Yoro, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs Del Ligt.