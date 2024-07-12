Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will face Cardiff City on the opening day of the Championship season at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attacking midfielder Chris Willock has signed a three-year deal at Cardiff after leaving QPR.

The 26-year-old was offered a new deal at Loftus Road, after his previous deal expired in June, yet an agreement couldn’t be reached after nearly four years with Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland were loosely linked with Willock earlier this year, while Norwich were also credited with interest. The Black Cats could now come up against Willock on the opening day of the season, with Regis Le Bris’ side set to travel to Cardiff on Saturday, August 10 (12:30 kick-off).

Speaking to Cardiff’s website, Willock said: “I’ve been speaking to the club for a few weeks now and they’ve really convinced me with the project going forward, I think it suits me. I spoke to the manager (Erol Bulut) and he has told me the ideas that he has for me and the team.

"Of course, Cardiff City are always a difficult team to play against. I’ve faced the club a few times and I think I can offer a lot here. I like to get on the ball as much as possible, make things happen, run at players, score and create goals. Hopefully, I can do that while I’m here.

“I know a few players from playing against them. From my time at Arsenal, I know Aaron Ramsey. When I was a young kid, I went up to train with the first team. Of course, he’s a top player, he’s had a great career, which speaks for itself and I can learn from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the summer, I’ve been training myself and have had a few training camps, so I’ve been keeping myself ticking over. I feel like I’m in good shape and can only get better from here.”

On Willock, Cardiff boss Erol Bulut added: “First of all, he has very good offensive skills in one vs one situations, which we needed. I think he can help us a lot in attack, with scoring goals and providing assists, I expect this from him.

“Of course, I am very pleased. Last season, we created a lot of chances, but we couldn’t finalise them, so that’s why we have to add in those offensive positions. We are still looking at other options in the front part, so we are not finished yet with only one signing in the offensive areas.”