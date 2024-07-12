Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are preparing for their first pre-season friendlies of the summer against South Shields and Gateshead.

Sunderland have sold over 84 per cent of their season tickets for the 2024/25 season - with a month to go until their opening league game.

The Black Cats will start their campaign away at Cardiff on Saturday, August 10, with their first home game taking place a week later against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, August 18.

Even before the appointment of new head coach Regis Le Bris, Sunderland fans were quick to secure their seats for the upcoming season, despite a disappointing end to the previous campaign. According to SAFC Ticket Tracker (at 10:09 on Friday, July 12), Sunderland have sold 31,734 of their 38,492 season tickets made available, equating to 84.18 per cent.

Sunderland’s season ticket prices for adults start at £440, which works out at around £18 per match, and £95 for under-16s. Season tickets can still be purchased from the club’s website.

Safe-standing seats have also been offered to supporters for the upcoming season, with the club planning a multi-million pound investment project at the Stadium of Light this summer. A new playing surface is set to be installed, as well as floodlights and a PA system. Sunderland have also stated season ticket holders will be offered a number of perks, including discounts on the club’s online store.

The 2024/25 campaign will be Sunderland’s third consecutive season in the Championship. The Black Cats will face Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United, who were all relegated from the Premier League, along with Portsmouth, Derby and Oxford, who were promoted from League One.

During the 2023/24 season, Sunderland recorded the highest average attendance in the Championship at 37,692, ahead of Leeds (35,988), Leicester (31,238), Southampton (29,373), Ipswich (28,845) and Middlesbrough (26,842).

Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton were all promoted to the Premier League, while Leeds were beaten by the Saints in the play-off final at Wembley.