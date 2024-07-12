How Sunderland fans can stream South Shields and Gateshead games as Regis Le Bris prepares for pre-season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland are preparing for their first pre-season friendlies of the summer - with the Black Cats set to face South Shields and Gateshead on the same day.
Regis Le Bris’ squad will be split into two teams consisting of first-team and under-21s players, with supporters able to stream both matches via Sunderland’s digital platforms on Saturday, July 13.
The Black Cats will face South Shields at 1st Cloud Arena at 12:30, before a different side will play Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium at 5pm. Supporters can purchase streaming passes for all of Sunderland’s pre-season fixtures for £7 per game, with a dual match pass available for £10 for the South Shields and Gateshead matches.
Streaming passes can be bought via the club’s website, while the Sunderland Echo will provide extensive coverage on both games, including player ratings, post-match analysis, player interviews and more.
Following their fixtures against South Shields and Gateshead, Sunderland’s squad will fly to Alicante for a week-long training camp in Spain. The Black Cats will play two friendly fixtures overseas against Nottingham Forest and second-tier Spanish side CD Eldense.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.