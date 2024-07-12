Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Transfer news from around the Championship as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City are reportedly closing in on the signing of former Sunderland striker target Kieffer Moore.

Moore was on the Black Cats’ radar in January but instead signed for Ipswich on loan from Bournemouth. Middlesbrough and Cardiff were also credited with interest in the 31-year-old, who went on to score seven goals in 18 Championship appearances as Ipswich won promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore has returned to Bournemouth, where he has one year left on his contract, but remains behind Dominic Solanke in the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium. Cherries boss Andoni Iraola has said he is happy to keep the Welshman this summer, yet Hull Live have claimed the Tigers have ‘struck a deal’ to sign him. The report claims Moore is set to sign a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium under new head coach Tim Walter.

Hull have been looking to strengthen their forward options after Liam Delap, Fabio Carvalho and Noah Ohio all returned to their parent clubs after loan spells at the MKM Stadium, with Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp also leaving the club following the end of their contracts. Still, Hull Live also report, City’s capture of Moore ‘is expected to kick-start a flurry of transfer activity for the Tigers.’

Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, were also said to be interested in Moore, with striker Cameron Archer returning to Aston Villa after just one season at Bramall Lane due to a buy-back clause in his contract.