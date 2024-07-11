Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Browne has signed a three-year contract at Sunderland after leaving Preston North End.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Sunderland signing Alan Browne says he spoke with former Black Cats boss Alex Neil before completing his move to Wearside.

The 29-year-old midfielder played under Neil at Preston, the club Browne left last month after over 10 years at Deepdale. The Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-year contract at Sunderland, where he’s ready for a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did think about texting a few lads,” Browne told Sunderland’s website when asked if he’d spoken to any former Black Cats players. “The only person I spoke to was Alex Neil, who only spoke good things about the club. I do take his advice onboard, he’s someone I worked with for quite some time at Preston and I don’t think he’d point me in the wrong direction. He had a lot of good things to say about the club.”

Browne also had conversations with Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and new head coach Regis Le Bris before opting to move to the Stadium of Light.

“I met the sporting director first,” Browne added. “He told me about the values of the club, the history of the club and what they’re ultimately trying to achieve and why they are bringing me here. That’s something I obviously want to be a part of.

“Then I spoke to the manager afterwards who shared his ideas with me and how he likes to play and approach games, his different styles and tactics. We talked through all that and it was something I believe in myself, the way he wants to play. It’s just something I’m looking forward to now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about his targets ahead of the 2024/25 season, Browne replied: “For me personally it’s to settle in first. I’ve got to move my family up and it’s a big move for us in that regard. I need to get firing on the pitch because that’s obviously what you’re judged on and the most important thing. Obviously settling in with the lads and hopefully help them achieve success this year which is to get promoted to the Premier League.”