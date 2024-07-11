Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Preston midfielder Alan Browne has completed his transfer to Sunderland on a three-year deal.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Preston midfielder Alan Browne on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old made 414 appearances for North End after arriving as a teenager from Cork City in 2014. He was offered a new three-year deal to stay at Deepdale, yet opted to leave the club at the end of his contract last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his move to Wearside, Browne, who was named Preston’s player of the year for the 2023/24 season, told Sunderland’s website: “It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here. Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Alan is a dynamic and versatile midfielder, who will complement the players within our squad and bring fresh qualities to our midfield.

“His availability is something we have closely followed throughout the last eight months and his ambition was at the forefront of our discussions. He believes he can fulfill those ambitions at Sunderland and after seeing our potential, he wants to play an important role in creating future success. We are delighted to welcome him to the club."

Browne becomes Sunderland’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of goalkeeper Simon Moore.