Former Sunderland and Leeds United target closing in on £1.5m deal to Premier League club
Former Sunderland and Leeds United transfer target Dan Jebbison is set to sign for Bournemouth.
Jebbison reportedly turned down a ‘sizeable offer' to remain at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United. The club had been confident that Jebbison would commit his long-term future to the club but the 20-year-old has instead decided to leave an pursue other opportunities. Our sister paper The Sheffield Star reports that the club's ongoing takeover uncertainty has influenced Jebbison's decision.
Jebbison made only one appearance for Sheffield United last season after suffering a blood clot in pre-season, but returned at the end of the campaign and is now fully fit but now looks set to head to AFC Bournemouth with The Cherries paying a £1.5million fee to secure the striker rather than head to a tribunal.
The Blades have also confirmed that former Sunderland academy graduate John Egan and striker Oli McBurnie have left the club, though they remain in talks with the latter. There is some talk that Jebbison may be allowed to head out on loan by Bournemouth this season.
