Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland and Leeds UNited target is closing in on a £1.5million move

Former Sunderland and Leeds United transfer target Dan Jebbison is set to sign for Bournemouth.

Jebbison reportedly turned down a ‘sizeable offer' to remain at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United. The club had been confident that Jebbison would commit his long-term future to the club but the 20-year-old has instead decided to leave an pursue other opportunities. Our sister paper The Sheffield Star reports that the club's ongoing takeover uncertainty has influenced Jebbison's decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jebbison made only one appearance for Sheffield United last season after suffering a blood clot in pre-season, but returned at the end of the campaign and is now fully fit but now looks set to head to AFC Bournemouth with The Cherries paying a £1.5million fee to secure the striker rather than head to a tribunal.