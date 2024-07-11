Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News from around the Championship as Sunderland's Championship rivals look to strengthen.

Former Sunderland target Kieffer Moore is reportedly a target for Championship club Sheffield United.

The 31-year-old striker was on Sunderland’s radar in January but instead signed for Ipswich on loan from Bournemouth, before scoring seven goals in 18 Championship appearances as the Tractor Boys won promotion. Middlesbrough and Cardiff were also credited with interest in the frontman.

Moore has returned to Bournemouth, where he has one year left on his contract, but remains behind Dominic Solanke in the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium. Cherries boss Andoni Iraola has said he is happy to keep Moore at the club this summer but says they will listen to what the Welshman wants to do.

Ipswich appear unlikely to try and re-sign Moore this summer, after reaching an agreement with Manchester City to sign striker Liam Delap for a reported fee of £15million - plus potential add-ons.

According to Sheffield United writer James Shield, reporting for Yorkshire-based site Intelligent Sport, Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have identified Moore as a target this summer, after Ben Brereton Diaz returned to parent club Villarreal following a loan spell at Bramall Lane.

Cameron Archer will also return to Aston Villa following just one season with the Blades, due to a buy-back clause in the player’s contract. Oli McBurnie remains in talks over a new contract with Sheffield United, after his previous deal expired last month.