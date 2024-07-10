Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer headlines that you may have missed involving Sunderland

Sunderland have been handed a transfer blow with Chris Willock set to sign for Cardiff City.

The Black Cats had been heavily linked with a deal for the 26-year-old former Arsenal man, who has rejected a contract at Queens Park Rangers in favour of a move to South Wales.

Willock was voted QPR’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign and is the brother of Newcastle United man Joe Willock.

QPR CEO Christian Nourry said after Willock left the club on Wednesday evening: “On behalf of the football club I want to thank Chrissy for his contributions during his time with us.

“It is no secret that, as a club, we would have liked to have found a way to continue the adventure with him. After several months of talks, Chris has decided to go in another direction.

“Whilst we are disappointed not to see him continuing with us, it is important that we have players in the building who we know are all-in on being a QPR player, committed to the club’s game model and the work that Martí and Xavi and the rest of the coaching staff are undertaking.

“Most importantly, we need individuals who are as convinced and excited about the project that the club is now building as we are, whilst respecting budgetary constraints.

“We wish Chris well for the future and thank him for four years of excellent service.”

In other news, former Preston North End man Alan Browne is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Sunderland ahead of a move to the club this summer.

Browne is a free agent following his departure from Deepdale at the end of last season and the Black Cats believe he could be a strong addition to their squad as they look to push for a play-off place this season.

The Black Cats are keen on strengthening their central midfield and have also held an interest in former Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood. Browne has also attracted interest from Championship rivals Coventry City.