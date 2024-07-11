Ex-Aston Villa and Chelsea prospect seals move after reported Sunderland transfer interest

Published 11th Jul 2024
Sunderland transfer gossip as the Black Cats prepare for their first pre-season friendlies of the summer.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa academy player Declan Frith has signed for Swiss second tier club FC Thun after being linked with Sunderland.

The 22-year-old, who played for Chelsea and Aston Villa at youth level, made 14 appearances for Valencia’s B team during the 2023/24 season, competing in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Championship clubs Sunderland and QPR made bids for Frith, while Watford also showed interest in the player. 

Marca also claimed the player would like to stay in Spain, reporting La Liga club Getafe were trying to close a deal. Still, the winger has completed a three-year contract at FC Thun.

FC Thun’s sporting director Dominik Albrecht told the club’s website: "Declan will further enliven our offence with his unpredictability and speed. He can also use these strengths to his advantage in one vs one situations. We are delighted to have him in our team immediately.”

Frith joined Valencia from Aston Villa in September last after playing regularly for the latter’s under-21s side in Premier League 2.

