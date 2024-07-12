Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Transfer news and gossip concerning Sunderland and some of their Championship rivals.

Crystal Palace will reportedly let winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi speak to interested clubs in the coming days ahead of a potential loan move.

The 21-year-old was linked with several clubs, including Sunderland, last summer but stayed at Selhurst Park to fight for a first-team place. A lengthy injury setback meant Rak-Sakyi only made six Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season, with the player looking to get his career back on track.

Multiple Championship teams have been credited with interest in Rak-Sakyi over recent weeks, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming on his Patreon, Hull have joined the race to sign the winger. The report also claims Blackburn, Luton, QPR, Sheffield United and Watford have expressed an interest.

Ex-Sunderland striker target set for move

Elsewhere, Hull are reportedly closing in on the signing of former Sunderland striker target Kieffer Moore.

Moore was on the Black Cats’ radar in January but instead signed for Ipswich on loan from Bournemouth. Middlesbrough and Cardiff were also credited with interest in the 31-year-old, who went on to score seven goals in 18 Championship appearances as Ipswich won promotion to the Premier League.

Moore has returned to Bournemouth, where he has one year left on his contract, but remains behind Dominic Solanke in the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium. Cherries boss Andoni Iraola has said he is happy to keep the Welshman this summer, yet Hull Live have claimed the Tigers have ‘struck a deal’ to sign him. The report claims Moore is set to sign a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium under new head coach Tim Walter.

Winger linked with Sunderland signs for Swiss club

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa academy player Declan Frith has signed for Swiss second tier club FC Thun after being linked with Sunderland.

The 22-year-old, who played for Chelsea and Aston Villa at youth level, made 14 appearances for Valencia’s B team during the 2023/24 season, competing in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Championship clubs Sunderland and QPR made bids for Frith, while Watford also showed interest in the player.

Marca also claimed the player would like to stay in Spain, reporting La Liga club Getafe were trying to close a deal. Still, the winger has completed a three-year contract at FC Thun.