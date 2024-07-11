New Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris. Picture by SAFCNew Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris. Picture by SAFC
New Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris. Picture by SAFC

How Regis Le Bris could deploy Alan Browne at Sunderland and team’s strongest XI after transfer deal - gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 11th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
What Sunderland’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like as things stand under new head coach Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland are preparing for their first pre-season friendlies under new head coach Regis Le Bris but what could the team look like under the Frenchman?

The Black Cats will play two matches against South Shields and Gateshead this weekend, when the squad will be split into two teams consisting of first-team and under-21s players.

It will be interesting to see how Sunderland set up under Le Bris during pre-season. After taking charge at Lorient in 2022, the Frenchman often deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation during his first season in charge, but predominantly set his side up in a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system last term.

Le Bris will also be able to welcome new signing Alan Browne into his side during pre-season, after the former Preston midfielder signed a three-year contract with the Black Cats.

Excluding players such as Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins who won’t be available due to injuries, this is what Sunderland’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like going into pre-season:

Patterson had started 112 consecutive league matches for Sunderland (including play-offs) before being rested against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2023/24 season. While there has been interest from Premier League clubs, the 24-year-old looks set to stay on Wearside after signing a new long-term contract last year.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson had started 112 consecutive league matches for Sunderland (including play-offs) before being rested against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2023/24 season. While there has been interest from Premier League clubs, the 24-year-old looks set to stay on Wearside after signing a new long-term contract last year. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After a breakthrough 2022/23 season, Hume started 45 of Sunderland’s 46 league games last term. The 22-year-old is proving to be an excellent signing after joining the Black Cats from Northern Irish club Linfield in 2022. His versatility means he can also play as a right wing-back or on the right of a back three if Le Bris changes the side's shape.

2. RB: Trai Hume

After a breakthrough 2022/23 season, Hume started 45 of Sunderland’s 46 league games last term. The 22-year-old is proving to be an excellent signing after joining the Black Cats from Northern Irish club Linfield in 2022. His versatility means he can also play as a right wing-back or on the right of a back three if Le Bris changes the side's shape. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
O’Nien is set to start his seventh season at Sunderland. Following Corry Evans’ departure, the 29-year-old defender will continue to captain the side. He has also shown his qualities in possession while playing in defence which should help the side when trying to play out from the back.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien is set to start his seventh season at Sunderland. Following Corry Evans’ departure, the 29-year-old defender will continue to captain the side. He has also shown his qualities in possession while playing in defence which should help the side when trying to play out from the back. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Despite reported interest from Premier League clubs, Ballard is settled at Sunderland and also signed a new contract last year. The 24-year-old started 43 league games for the Black Cats during the 2023/24 campaign, regularly playing alongside O’Nien.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Despite reported interest from Premier League clubs, Ballard is settled at Sunderland and also signed a new contract last year. The 24-year-old started 43 league games for the Black Cats during the 2023/24 campaign, regularly playing alongside O’Nien. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNiall HugginsSouth ShieldsGatesheadPreston
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice