Sunderland are preparing for their first pre-season friendlies under new head coach Regis Le Bris but what could the team look like under the Frenchman?

The Black Cats will play two matches against South Shields and Gateshead this weekend, when the squad will be split into two teams consisting of first-team and under-21s players.

It will be interesting to see how Sunderland set up under Le Bris during pre-season. After taking charge at Lorient in 2022, the Frenchman often deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation during his first season in charge, but predominantly set his side up in a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system last term.

Le Bris will also be able to welcome new signing Alan Browne into his side during pre-season, after the former Preston midfielder signed a three-year contract with the Black Cats.

Excluding players such as Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins who won’t be available due to injuries, this is what Sunderland’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like going into pre-season:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson had started 112 consecutive league matches for Sunderland (including play-offs) before being rested against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2023/24 season. While there has been interest from Premier League clubs, the 24-year-old looks set to stay on Wearside after signing a new long-term contract last year. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022/23 season, Hume started 45 of Sunderland’s 46 league games last term. The 22-year-old is proving to be an excellent signing after joining the Black Cats from Northern Irish club Linfield in 2022. His versatility means he can also play as a right wing-back or on the right of a back three if Le Bris changes the side's shape. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Luke O’Nien O’Nien is set to start his seventh season at Sunderland. Following Corry Evans’ departure, the 29-year-old defender will continue to captain the side. He has also shown his qualities in possession while playing in defence which should help the side when trying to play out from the back. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales