Sunderland's new head coach is leading preparations for the new campaign

Régis Le Bris believes his record in youth development was a key factor in his appointment as Sunderland's new head coach, and said the club's vision was one of the main reasons he was so keen to take the job.

Le Bris has only two seasons as a senior head coach at FC Lorient under his belt, but has over two decades of coaching and youth development to his named both at Rennes and then latterly at Lorient.

While recruitment is going to key for Sunderland this summer and there is an acceptance that some Championship experience is required to bring some balance to a young dressing room, the club remains steadfast in its commitment to developing its own talent from within. That will remain a key metric against which Le Bris will be assessed, and one that he believes his experience sets him up perfectly for.

"It's one of the main reasons we met each other, I think," Le Bris said.

"I knew that there was interest in coaches who are able to develop young players in the team and I think I was searching for this kind of vision, this kind of organisation. To be able to improve a team... it's really a way of thinking. You can buy many players and put them on the pitch and hope that talent will solve everything, but in France at Rennes and Lorient our ideas were always about developing. For 20 years I've been this kind of coach and I improved the model, I improved with my team and my team mates, to be efficient in developing a team. I think it explains why we were here together, because it's my methodology and the idea of the club to improve."

Chris Rigg is one obvious academy graduate set for even greater first-team exposure in upcoming campaign, while one of Le Bris' first jobs in pre-season has to been to assess the next generation of potential talent. Matty Young, Caden Kelly, Tommy Watson and Timur Tutierov have all been training with the senior group and many will get a chance to impress in this weekend's friendlies against Gateshead and South Shields.