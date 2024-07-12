Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have announced a new data partner and sleeve sponsor ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sunderland have announced North-East based data solution experts Serios Group will become the club’s new data partner ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The multi-year agreement will also see Serios Group become the Black Cats’ sleeve sponsor on all men’s kits for the upcoming campaign. Their logo is set to be printed on the team’s kits for friendly matches against South Shields and Gateshead this weekend.

Sunderland have worked with Serios Group to gain performance and business insights over the past two seasons. Following the latest announcement, a club statement read: “Serios Groups ‘Serios ONE’ platform will continue to allow SAFC to process more information, make enhanced data-driven decisions when preparing for games and leverage powerful performance insights for the club’s commercial operations.”

Sunderland’s chief business officer, David Bruce, told the club’s website: “We are delighted with how our partnership with Serios Group, a young and exciting North East company, has evolved in the last two seasons. Data use is at the forefront of how we operate, and the development of this relationship will only enhance our ability to make informed and impactful decisions that will benefit the club's ambitions. I am excited to see the Serios Group brand on show on our match shirts throughout the season and look forward to building on the positive relationship we have already established.”

Serios Group’s CEO, Lee Rorison added: “We are honored to be named Sunderland football club’s official data partner and sleeve sponsor. As a lifelong supporter of the club, this partnership is particularly exciting for me. We are committed to applying our advanced data solutions, skills and expertise to support the club’s performance and growth, both on and off the field. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Serios Group, and we cannot wait for the season to get under way.”