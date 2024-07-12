Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face South Shields and Gateshead in two friendly matches on the same day.

Sunderland are preparing for their first pre-season friendlies of the summer - and there will be plenty to keep an eye on following the appointment of new head coach Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats squad will be split into two teams consisting of first-team and under-21s players for games against South Shields and Gateshead on Saturday, July 13. Sunderland’s squad will then fly to Alicante for a week-long training camp in Spain, where they will play two friendly fixtures against Nottingham Forest and second-tier Spanish side CD Eldense.

Here are some things to look out for during the South Shields and Gateshead matches this weekend:

What system will the teams play?

During the 2023/24 campaign, under three different head coaches, Sunderland predominantly played with a back four, often in a 4-2-3-1 shape. It will therefore be interesting to see how Le Bris sets his side up during pre-season as the Frenchman looks to implement his ideas.

After taking charge at Lorient in 2022, Le Bris often deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation during his first season in charge, but predominantly used a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 system last term. Le Bris may even look to implement a hybrid system which switches between a back four and back three in and out of possession.

Injured players returning

Several Sunderland players missed the end of the 2023/24 season due to injury setbacks, with the likes of Dan Neil and Nazariy Rusyn available again following setbacks.

Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton have also returned to full training following lengthier spells on the sidelines. The returns of Cirkin and Aji Alese, who performed well at the end of last season, should certainly help Sunderland’s problems on the left side of defence, which they struggled to address last term.

For Embleton, the 25-year-old has experienced 18 months of constant injury setbacks, yet could still be a valuable player if he can rediscover the form he showed at the end of the 2021/22 season, when Sunderland won promotion from League One.

Players returning from loan spells

There are also several Sunderland players who have returned from loan spells at other clubs. Jewison Bennette, Joe Anderson, Jay Matete, Eliezer Mayenda and Nectarios Triantis have all been training with the first-team squad at the Academy of Light and are ready to play a part in pre-season.

It seems likely some of the aforementioned players will leave the club again this summer, either on loan or permanently, as they pursue regular game time. Still, it will be interesting how much they play in pre-season.

Where will Jobe Bellingham play?

Still only 18, Jobe Bellingham made 43 Championship starts during his first season at Sunderland, scoring seven league goals. After starting the campaign in a No 10 role, the teeneger played in several different positions, including as a striker and as a deeper midfielder.

Bellingham has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs, yet has previously spoken about Sunderland being a great place to progress his career.

It’s been well documented Jack Clarke is also on the radars of several top-flight clubs, yet the 23-year-old remains a Sunderland player with two years left on his contract.

Under-21s players stepping up

Sunderland’s under-21s side exceeded expectations last season by reaching the final of Premier League 2, before losing a closely-contested match against Tottenham.

Several members of that team are set to be involved against South Shields and Gateshead, while the likes of Tom Watson, Oliver Bainbridge, Harrison Jones and Caden Kelly were part of the first-team’s matchday squad at times last season.