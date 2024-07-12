Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Pickford’s former PE teacher has praised the player’s ‘high standards’, citing them as a key factor in the keeper helping take England to the Euro 2024 final.

PA and National World.

Mr Fisher, who taught Jordan at St Robert of Newminster Catholic School, recalled his first encounters with the then-11-year-old.

“When Jordan arrived at the school in Year 7, he was a typical boy,” he said in an interview with ITV’s This Morning.

“He loved football and sport, possibly too much. It was maybe 80% focus on his football and 20% on his studies.

“He was part of the SAFC Academy and as a school we came together to support him, from Mr White and Mr Welch, who were headteacher and head of PE at the time, to his mother who also worked at the school and was a good influence and helped to keep his feet on the ground.

“We’ve had a lot of players at St Roberts go through the academy system and whilst there is some element of luck in getting that first professional contract, it’s all about the standards you set yourself.

“Jordan would always have that winning mentality and wanted to achieve his best and you can still see that now when he is playing for England.

“He made a fantastic save against the Dutch and he is now performing to such a high standard.”

Mr Fisher also revealed that while Jordan was playing as a goalkeeper for SAFC’s junior teams he would regularly play outfield for the school’s team.

He said: “Jordan would often play outfield for the school. In-fact it was one of the carrots we would use.

“We would say ‘Jordan, you can play outfield’ and he kind of took that and was still an asset to the team.”

Despite being a Scotsman, Mr Fisher admitted he was now “quietly” following England due to his connections with Jordan.

He said: “From all the students at St Roberts, all the staff who were involved in his development, and of-course his parents and family - it’s a dream come true.

“All young goalkeepers want to be England’s number one and it has been an amazing journey for Jordan.

“I’m going for an England victory on Saturday. Spain is such a good team and England will have to match them, but I think England will step it up a gear.”

An Inspiration to children at the school

Jordan grew up in Washington and attended St Robert of Newminster Catholic School between 2005 and 2010.

Capped 67 times, Jordan now has the chance to become immortalised in English football history alongside the World Cup winning team of 1966,

Speaking to the Echo, the school’s current headteacher Dean Juric said: “It is always wonderful to hear success stories from our former students. Many of those successes may not make the public eye but in the case of Jordan Pickford, national attention is upon him.

“Jordan excelled in sport at school and was clearly destined to go on to great things.

“As a school community we are very proud to see former students of St Robert's achieving so highly and Jordan is a real source of inspiration to students that they can truly succeed in life through hard work and dedication.

“We will all be wishing him well ahead of this huge game for the country.”

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College is part of the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust.

The Trust’s CEO Nick Hurn OBE said: “Jordan has been an inspiration to millions of people across the country for a number of years and no more so than with his recent amazing performances in the Euros.

“His drive, determination and shear will to win are amazing to see.

“Staff at St Roberts always believed he would make it as a professional footballer but I think even his biggest supporters on the staff have been thrilled and slightly surprised to see he how quickly he became England’s number one - a position that he has retained for so many years.

“He is a lovely lad who was always humble and respectful while at school and we are honoured to say Jordan will always be held in high esteem among our school community.”

It has been an eventful week for the school’s alumni after Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson, was appointed Secretary of State for Education following her party’s landslide win in the General Election.