Transfer gossip: Sheffield United 'join race' for Sunderland, Luton Town and QPR-linked attacker
Sheffield United are the latest club to be linked with Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town have all been linked with the winger in recent times with Alan Nixon throwing the Blades into the mix too following their relegation from the Premier League last season.
Last week, Nixon stated that Luton Town are “hopeful of winning the battle to sign the Palace attacker on loan during the summer transfer window but it appears the Hatters will face competition if they are to sign Rak-Sajyi.
Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs credited with interest in the 21-year-old last summer, along with Leicester City and Ipswich Town before both clubs won promotion to the Premier League. Portsmouth and Hull have also been linked with Rak-Sakyi in recent months.
Following an impressive loan spell at Charlton during the 2022-23 season, Palace made the decision to keep Rak-Sakyi at Selhurst Park rather than loan him out for a second successive campaign. During his time in League One, Rak-Sakyi netted 15 goals in 49 outings before heading back to Selhurst Park.
Yet, after picking up a hamstring injury in November, the winger was sidelined for five months and made just six Premier League appearances last term.
Palace have been credited with an interest in Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham with attacker Michael Olise set to leave Selhurst Park in a big-money deal to Bayern Munich this summer as the transfer window begins to heat up.
