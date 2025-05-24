Former Premier League manager gives verdict on Sheff Utd disallowed goal against Sunderland

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 24th May 2025

There was a lengthy VAR delay in the Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United.

There was a sigh of relief from Sunderland supporters when Championship play-off final opponents Sheffield United had a goal disallowed with half-time approaching at Wembley.

The Blades had already taken the lead with 25 minutes on the clock as forward Tyrese Campbell raced on to a pass from Gus Hamer before lifting the ball over the advancing Anthony Patterson before taking the acclaim of his team-mates.

Things seemed to have gone from bad to worse for Regis Le Bris and his players when Blades defender Harrison Burrows fired a low drive through a crowded area and beyond the helpless Black Cats stopper. However, after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was chalked off by on-field official Chris Kavanagh after he ruled that Blades defender Vini Souza had blocked Patterson’s view of the shot and prevented the keeper from making a decisive save.

Speaking at half-time, Sky Sports pundit Russell Martin gave his take on the decision and insisted the officials had made the correct call.

When asked if the correct decision had been made, the former Norwich City manager told Sky Sports: “Yes, I think so. We watched it and he affects Patterson’s ability to dive so he can’t see the ball, he gets in the way and if he wants to dive and make an attempt to save it, he’s in the way. I think it’s the right decision.”

What have the EFL said about Harrison Burrows disallowed goal?

Getty Images

A statement released on social media after the decision was made read: “#SHUSUN – 35’ VAR OVERTURN: Burrows' goal was initially awarded on-field. VAR checked and determined that Vinicius Souza was in an offside position and made an obvious action that clearly impacted the goalkeeper’s ability to play the ball. The referee overturned his original decision and the goal was disallowed.”

What did former Premier League referee Mike Dean say about the decision?

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean. The official has caused controversy by confessing to a mistake while manning the VAR during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham last seasonFormer Premier League referee Mike Dean. The official has caused controversy by confessing to a mistake while manning the VAR during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham last season
Former Premier League referee Mike Dean. The official has caused controversy by confessing to a mistake while manning the VAR during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham last season | Getty Images

Speaking on Sky Sports coverage of the play-off final, Dean said: "It's a tight one. As the shot comes in, I think Bellingham drops back late. He doesn't get back in time. Because it's coming away from the keeper he does impact the keeper's view of the ball so the keeper can't dive until late because he knows the player is there. It's whether the VAR thinks he's impacted the goalkeeper, I think it could go either way if I am honest with you. My gut feeling would be because of where he is stood in the goal area this could be chalked off. What it will be is the VAR has requested for Chris Kavanagh to see an objective offside, which means there is a player in a position, the goal could be given and then Chris will decide whether he has impacted the goalkeeper or not. I think he has, I think the goal will be chalked off and Chris will announce to the stadium what the decision is."

