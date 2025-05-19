The FA have confirmed their officiating team for the Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United

The Football Association has confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of next Saturday’s Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium.

The experienced Premier League official will oversee one of the most high-stakes fixtures in English football, with a place in the top flight on the line. Kavanagh will be supported by assistant referees Lee Betts and Neil Davies, while Peter Bankes has been named as the fourth official. Wade Smith is listed as the reserve assistant referee. VAR duties will be handled by John Brooks, with Timothy Wood serving as AVAR.

While the appointment ensures a top-tier refereeing team, Sunderland supporters may raise eyebrows at Kavanagh’s record when officiating the Black Cats. In six previous matches under his watch, Sunderland have failed to win a single game, losing five and drawing one. Though it should also be noted that Kavanagh hasn’t refereed much of Sunderland over the years:

Rotherham 2-1 Sunderland (Championship, February 2023)

Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland (FA Cup, January 2018)

Preston 2-2 Sunderland (Championship, September 2017)

Barnsley 3-0 Sunderland (Championship, August 2017)

Southampton 1-0 Sunderland (EFL Cup, October 2016)

This run includes some painful defeats, most notably the heavy loss to Barnsley in 2017 and the FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough. It’s a trend the Black Cats will be hoping to buck when they step onto the Wembley turf next weekend. Kavanagh, from Manchester, has been a Premier League regular since 2017 and has officiated several high-profile matches at club and international level.

Will SAOT be used at Wembley between Sunderland and Sheffield United?

There will be a notable addition to this month’s Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United at Wembley, the use of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) for the first time in the competition.

The Black Cats face the Blades in the capital on Saturday, May 24, with a place in the Premier League at stake. While the stakes are high on the pitch, fans of both clubs should also be aware of a key technological change that could impact proceedings.

A year ago, Premier League clubs voted unanimously to implement SAOT, with plans to introduce it during one of the three international breaks last autumn. However, after those initial deadlines passed, further testing was required. The technology finally made its debut during the FA Cup fifth round tie between Aston Villa and Cardiff City on February 28.

It was then trialled again in three of the four FA Cup quarter-finals. Following successful tests, the Premier League confirmed on April 1 that SAOT would be officially adopted in its competition from April 12. Now, ahead of the Championship showpiece, the EFL has confirmed that the system will also be in place for the Sunderland vs Sheffield United final at Wembley.

