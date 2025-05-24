Watch the incredible moment Sunderland fans belt out Wise Men Say at Wembley ahead of play-off final

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 24th May 2025, 14:32 BST

Sunderland fans have been getting ready for the big game at Wembley

This was the moment Sunderland fans at Wembley belted out club anthem ‘Wise Men Say’ as the atmosphere built towards kick off in the play-off final. The Black Cats face Sheffield United with a place in the Premier League at stake.

Over 36,000 fans have made the trip to Wembley and many of those were already in their seats over half an hour before kick off as club announcer Rory Fallow whipped up the noise in the West End of the national stadium. A video highlighting the team’s achievements over the course of the season was shown to supporters, before a defeaning rendition of Elvis Presley’s classic. You can see the scene in full by watching the video above.

