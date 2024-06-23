Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer news from the Championship.

Swansea City are reportedly keen to take Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin on loan as he looks to move on from an injury-hit season-long stint with Championship newcomers Portsmouth.

The Blues academy star joined Pompey on a season-long loan deal on the final day of last year’s summer transfer window and helped John Mousinho’s side make a positive start to what would become a successful push for the League One title. However, Anjorin went on to miss five months of the season after he suffered a hamstring injury in an FA Cup tie against National League club Chesterfield.

Speaking about the injury that impacted on his time at Fratton Park, he said: “It was frustrating because it just seemed to happen out of nowhere, but that’s football. I’d never done my hamstring before, so wasn’t fully sure what had happened – I knew it wasn’t good, though. This group of lads deserve to be where we are and we’ve shown how good we are, so the fact I was missing out on that meant I was gutted.

“Doing all that graft again was difficult, but there’s not much you can do about it, except pray and try to recover as well as possible. I felt wanted here and was really comfortable with all the lads, the staff and the supporters. I was just getting back to my levels and now I need to rebuild again. But I’m so grateful to Pompey for letting me return, play football and experience the last part of this season.”

Although Pompey are believed to be keen on another loan deal for Anjorin, there are now reports from The72 suggesting Swansea City are keen to secure a move for the midfielder as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal at Stamford Bridge. The Welsh outfit are yet to make their first summer signing but have confirmed the likes of Przemyslaw Placheta and Liam Walsh have left the club since the end of last season.

Rams consider loan swoop for Leicester City star

Derby County are looking to raid a local rival as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

Paul Warne’s side ended last season as League One runners-up and have already kicked off their plans for the new campaign with the permanent signing of Corey Blackett-Taylor after the Charlton Athletic winger enjoyed a successful loan stint at Pride Park last season. However, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now suggested the Rams are considering a loan move for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen after he spent the second half of last season with Stoke City. The Danish stopper kept seven clean sheets in 18 appearances for the Potters and could help Derby fill the void left behind by their decision to release Joe Wildsmith at the end of last season.