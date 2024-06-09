Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talks from around the Championship as the summer transfer window prepares to open for business.

Leeds United are reportedly in talks to sign Swiss midfielder Natan Girma - but will face competition from Championship rivals Watford.

The 22-year-old joined Italian Serie B club Reggiana last summer and went on to score six goals and provide three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for the second tier outfit. With his side sat in mid-table when the season came to a close last month, there have been reports Girma could leave the club this summer after several clubs showed an interest in securing his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian outlet Il Resto Del Carlino have reported Reggiana will accept an offer between £2.5m and £3.5m for a player they signed from lower league side Sona Calcio for a nominal fee just under 12 months ago. Leeds and Watford are both said to be in talks with Girma’s club and the player’s representatives - but Serie A side Monza are also said to be showing an interest as they look to build on two solid mid-table performances in Italy’s top flight. MLS club Inter Miami were also said to be ‘exploring’ a move for the attacking midfielder last month according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Championship quartet consider move for relegated defender

Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys could be handed an immediate return to the Championship just over a month after his club slipped into League One.

The former Manchester City academy defender joined the Millers ahead of the 2022/23 season and has gone on to make over 60 appearances for the club in the last two years. However, the 25-year-old centre-back was unable to keep his side in the second tier last season and speculation over his future with the club has been the subject of ongoing speculation in recent weeks. Football Insider have claimed Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City were impressed with Humphreys’ performances during a difficult campaign and are now ready to make a move for the centre-back during the summer transfer window.

The report claims Rotherham will look to ‘cash in on their prize asset’ following their unsuccessful battle against relegation and will be sure to look to take advantage of the widespread interest in Humphreys to get a significant fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League newboys set to ruin Sheffield United move

Sheffield United’s plans for their return to the Championship were reportedly set to get underway with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder.

The former Huddersfield Town star spent the majority of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and the Teessiders are believed to be keen on a permanent move for the 25-year-old. However, it is Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town that could land a blow on both Boro and the Blades after The Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed the Tractor Boys are keen to hand the midfielder an opportunity to shine in the top flight.