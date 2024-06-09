A huge summer lies in wait for Sunderland as they look to move on from what was a disappointing season.
At the top of the agenda for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman will be the appointment of a new manager after the search to find a permanent successor to Michael Beale has now spanned over 110 days.
There was an update from Black Cats owner Louis-Dreyfus on Friday as he thanks supporters for their patience and revealed their attempts to name a new boss to take charge next season were heading towards the ‘final stages of the recruitment process’.
Once a manager is appointed, new signings will be made as the new boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad working within the parameters set by the owners.
But what sort of club will he take over and just how much are Sunderland worth compared to the sides they will face in the Championship during the 2024/25 season?
