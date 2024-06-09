A huge summer lies in wait for Sunderland as they look to move on from what was a disappointing season.

At the top of the agenda for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman will be the appointment of a new manager after the search to find a permanent successor to Michael Beale has now spanned over 110 days.

There was an update from Black Cats owner Louis-Dreyfus on Friday as he thanks supporters for their patience and revealed their attempts to name a new boss to take charge next season were heading towards the ‘final stages of the recruitment process’.

Once a manager is appointed, new signings will be made as the new boss looks to put his own stamp on the squad working within the parameters set by the owners.