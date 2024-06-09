Sunderland fans deliver verdicts on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' statement amid head coach search
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland fans were quick to react to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ statement to supporters on Friday afternoon.
The billionaire owner thanked fans for their support and stated that the club were hoping to conclude a head coach appointment “imminently” after reaching the “final stages of the recruitment process.” You can read his statement in full here.
Louis-Dreyfus also moved to acknowledge last season’s shortcomings “on and off the field” after Sunderland’s poor Championship campaign and the infamous Black Cats Bar debacle back in January when Sunderland faced Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round.
Sunderland fans, though were quick to react to the statement on social media when asked for their thoughts by The Echo.
Don Ridley told The Echo: “I appreciate the communication. I’d have liked it a lot sooner but who knows what’s going on behind the scenes.”
Former Sunderland player Darren Williams added: “At least they have come out and said something, now let’s hope we get the right man for us fans and club we are @SunderlandAFC.”
Michael Beveridge added: “Proof will be in the pudding. I expected our season to nosedive when we sacked Mowbray. I didn’t expect the absolute hari kari that followed. I was loving the model but, faith in the Board has wilted and I am not sure they’ll recover. I hope they do.”
Daniel Buckle stated: “Seems like it should have been earlier but probably didn’t want to say anything because they weren’t close. Sounds like something is on the horizon…”
Chris Howe responded: “It doesn't really say anything to be honest and has maybe come a little late, but hopefully the right appointment is around the corner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.