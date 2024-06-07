The 2023/24 season was a challenging one for Sunderland as they struggled to live up to their impressive first year back in the Championship.

Just 12 months earlier, a Black Cats side led by then-manager Tony Mowbray secured a play-off place but fell short of a return to the Premier League after suffering a semi-final loss against Luton Town. But fast forward to the present day and the outlook feels full of doubt after Mowbray and successor Michael Beale have both left their positions at the Stadium of Light and, as yet, the wait for a new permanent manager of the club is ongoing.