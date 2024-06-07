Mel Reay reacts as Sunderland confirm one-year contract extension for Megan Beer
Sunderland defender Megan Beer has signed a new contract with the club.
The defender will remain at the club for a further year after agreeing a new deal with Sunderland, continuing her long association with the Wearsiders following a successful 2023-24 campaign under head coach Mel Reay.
Sunderland finished third in the Championship under Reay behind Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic after winning 12 out of their 22 league fixtures with five draws and only five losses.
Beer was also part of the 2014 inaugural WSL 2 winning squad and has made over 100 appearances in red and white since then.
“I’ve been here since I was 19 and I’m over the moon to be here for another year. We had a great season last year so hopefully we can do a bit better this season coming,” Beer said after signing the deal
Reay added “Megan has a wealth of playing experience and is a valued member of our squad. She has been so important in driving the high standards in our professional environment and I’m delighted she has put pen to paper on a new contract.”
Two days ago, Sunderland also announced that Megan Borthwick has signed a new contract with the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The goalkeeper has put pen to paper for a one-year extension on a professional contract after joining the club from Durham in January 2023 as Sunderland looks towards a busy summer ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
