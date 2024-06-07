Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland head coach and transfer headlines you may have missed

The search for Michael Beale’s permanent successor at the Stadium of Light continues with the transfer window set to open later this month.

Sunderland have been linked with a host of head coaches since the end of the season and multiple transfer deals ahead of the window. Here, we take you through the main headlines you may have missed:

Next head coach latest

Stockport boss Dave Challinor and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson are not under consideration to become Sunderland’s next head coach, The Echo has learned.

The pair were linked with the vacant head coach position vacated by Michael Beale over 100 days ago on Thursday evening with former AZ boss Pascal Jansen also mentioned with a move to Wearside this summer.

Jansen is out of work after leaving Dutch side AZ Alkmaar earlier this year. Challinor, meanwhile, has impressed with Stockport, winning two promotions in three seasons to take the club from the National League to League One but is not under consideration by Sunderland at the moment

Robinson took charge of St Mirren in February 2022 and led the side to a fifth-place finish in the SPL during the 2023-24 season. It had been reported that the Northern Irishman had formed part of a final three alongside Challinor and Jansen. However, neither Robinson nor Challinor are currently under consideration at present.

A separate report from Sunderland Nation states that the Black Cats are interested in former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior after he was sacked by the Tigers at the end of last season.

The latest on transfers

Reports in the Netherlands have claimed that if Jansen does join Sunderland, a transfer deal to Ar'jany Martha may be on the cards for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

The 20-year-old winger is set to leave Ajax as a free agent this summer. Sunderland’s Championship rivals Burnley have also been linked with a deal for the left-back.