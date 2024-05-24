Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland had been monitoring developments at Sheffield Wednesday but a clear line has been drawn under recent speculation

Danny Rohl has committed his long-term future to Sheffield Wednesday and ended any speculation of a summer exit.

Sunderland were one of the many clubs playing close attention to developments at Wednesday, impressed with the remarkable turnaround in results that saw the Owls seal a narrow escape from Championship relegation last season. Rohl’s elite coaching background and aggressive playing style made him a potential candidate for the vacancy on Wearside (amongst others) and the German has been weighing up his future in recent weeks.

His previous deal had run until the end of next season but after extensive talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri, he has committed to next season and beyond.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with Sheffield Wednesday,” Rohl said.

“This is a fantastic club that has taken me to heart and I feel exactly the same way. It was never in my mind to be anywhere else but Hillsborough. I feel at home here, the fans have been incredible, they have shown myself and my staff nothing but kindness since the first day.

“I would like to thank the chairman for giving me this opportunity and now we are excited to look forward and can plan ahead together for the new season. The way we finished last season was amazing, so much hard work came to fruition but we do not stop here. We must continue to show the same effort levels and desire for the future, the chairman is ambitious, I am ambitious and our fantastic supporters are ambitious too.”

In an interview with kicker earlier this week, Rohl gave further insight into his desire to stay.

"Continuity in my own career is good for me,” he said.

“It is helpful for my personal development to continue here… It would be good if we could stabilize and develop the whole thing, and a place in the top ten of the league would be a good next step.”

Chansiri said in a statement that he was ‘delighted’ to secure Rohl’s future: “I am delighted that Danny will be continuing his managerial journey with our club. The impact he made when he joined was immediate and was the foundation for preserving our place in the Championship. “He has forged a special relationship with our supporters in the short space of time he has been here and now this journey continues. The hard work preparing for next season is already underway, it was important to secure Danny’s services on a well-deserved new contract and I am delighted this is now in place.”