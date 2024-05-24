Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Francesco Farioli has been appointed as the new head coach of Ajax

Former Sunderland target Francesco Farioli has landed one of the biggest managerial roles in European football.

Farioli has been named as the new Ajax head coach and is tasked with improving on a disappointing fifth-placed finish for the team in this season’s Eredivisie. Farioli was of interest to Sunderland this time one year ago, when Tony Mowbray’s future became unexpectedly uncertain as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the club hierarchy considered a change.

The Italian had at that stage been managing in Turkey, having earned his coaching reputation as an assistant to Roberto De Zerbi. With Mowbray continuing in post he ended up at OGC Nice, securing a fifth-placed finish and Europa League football.

Ajax’s Technical Director Alex Kroes explained the appointment, saying: "Francesco is a coach who is passionately engaged in his profession, thinks everything through to the smallest detail, and can effectively convey his thoughts to his team. We became very enthusiastic through the conversations we had with him, but also through the information we had gathered about him beforehand. For example, about his working method and his way of thinking about football. You can see his way of working and thinking reflected well in his training sessions and during matches. Everything indicates that Francesco is an intelligent man who can interact well with people, which is also a very important part of the job. All in all, we are convinced that he fits in well at Ajax."