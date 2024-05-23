Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two parties are reportedly close to striking an agreement after talks in London

Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland-linked Danny Rohl are “close” to an agreement, according to the latest reports.

The 35-year-old German coach has been heavily linked with the Black Cats in recent weeks, while Championship rivals Hull City have also been credited with interest after the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohl is believed have held positive talks with Wednesday about his future at Hillsborough, after keeping the club in the Championship. The BBC are now reporting that the two parties are “close” to reaching an agreement after meetings in London this week.

The BBC’s Rob Staton wrote on social media: “Per sources, Danny Röhl and Sheffield Wednesday are close to an agreement. Negotiations in final stages.”