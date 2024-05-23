Championship: Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland-linked manager 'close' to agreement
Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland-linked Danny Rohl are “close” to an agreement, according to the latest reports.
The 35-year-old German coach has been heavily linked with the Black Cats in recent weeks, while Championship rivals Hull City have also been credited with interest after the sacking of Liam Rosenior.
Rohl is believed have held positive talks with Wednesday about his future at Hillsborough, after keeping the club in the Championship. The BBC are now reporting that the two parties are “close” to reaching an agreement after meetings in London this week.
The BBC’s Rob Staton wrote on social media: “Per sources, Danny Röhl and Sheffield Wednesday are close to an agreement. Negotiations in final stages.”
Rohl is believed to have a year left on his contract at Wednesday currently after joining the club in October last year, while a new deal has been discussed during talks with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri.
