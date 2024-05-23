Sunderland’s search for a new head coach continues, with supporters facing an increasingly long wait to discover who’ll be tasked with bringing the team back into the top half of the table and beyond next season.
But planning for that campaign is already well under way, with the club’s way of operating meaning that the recruitment wheels are already starting to turn. Already, they’ve been linked with a significant number of big deals, both incomings and outgoings. So what’s the latest and how likely is it that any of them will actually happen? Here, we take you through..
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON - OUT (ARSENAL, LIVERPOOL, SHEFF UTD)
The Blades have been linked with a move but at this stage it appears unlikely they’d be able to meet Sunderland’s lofty asking price. Arsenal and Liverpool might, if one of their goalkeepers departs. Patterson’s homegrown status and experience at such a young age makes him an attractive option to those clubs, but he’s in no rush to leave and is under a long-term contract. It would take an excellent and clear development plan, plus a huge bid, to make this one happen. How likely? He seems far more likely to stay at this point, but it’s undoubtedly one to watch as the summer develops.
2. MATTY YOUNG - LOAN (NOTTS COUNTY)
Young did brilliantly on loan at Darlington in the National League North last season and looks ready to kick on again after his first experience of regular senior football. Will get a chance to get more experience around the first-team in pre-season and will then likely head back out on loan. Notts County have been mooted and that seems a good fit, a League Two club that will give him EFL experience but whose attacking playing style would help develop Young’s game in possession. Following in Anthony Patterson’s footsteps would be a neat fit, too. If not Notts County, expect it to be another League Two or National League club. How likely? This one has a good chance and he’ll almost certainly go out on loan either way.
Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
3. ALEX BASS - OUT (AFC WIMBLEDON)
Bass had an excellent campaign in League Two and AFC Wimbledon would undoubtedly love to have him back. Sources close to the club have previously suggested that his form will likely attract bids from elsewhere, however. With Nathan Bishop having signed last summer, Bass’ permanent departure to a League Two or perhaps League One club seems probable. How likely? Might be a tough one for AFC Wimbledon to pull off but a departure does seem very likely - potentially on a permanent basis this time around.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. SAM TICKLE - IN (WIGAN ATHLETIC)
Tickle had an outstanding campaign at Wigan and frankly, you’d be concerned if Sunderland weren’t monitoring potential successors to Anthony Patterson in the long run. Fits the bill perfectly for the Black Cats in terms of a player who already has senior experience but also has a huge amount of development potential. Signed a new long-term deal at Wigan on Thursday to rule out any prospect of a summer move to Sunderland or anywhere else. How likely? That new deal means it simply isn’t happening in this window. Photo: Cameron Howard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.