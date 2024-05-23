2 . MATTY YOUNG - LOAN (NOTTS COUNTY)

Young did brilliantly on loan at Darlington in the National League North last season and looks ready to kick on again after his first experience of regular senior football. Will get a chance to get more experience around the first-team in pre-season and will then likely head back out on loan. Notts County have been mooted and that seems a good fit, a League Two club that will give him EFL experience but whose attacking playing style would help develop Young’s game in possession. Following in Anthony Patterson’s footsteps would be a neat fit, too. If not Notts County, expect it to be another League Two or National League club. How likely? This one has a good chance and he’ll almost certainly go out on loan either way. Photo: Ben Cuthbertson