Sunderland fans deliver verdicts on Régis Le Bris as 2,093 supporters vote in online poll
Sunderland fans have delivered their verdicts on new head coach Régis Le Bris after his appointment.
The 48-year-old former FC Lorient manager was installed as Sunderland’s new boss this weekend, signing a three-year deal at the Academy of Light.
After a long summer search, Sunderland eventually landed on Le Bris after advanced talks with Will Still, who eventually picked Rens. Le Bris stated that he was “honoured” to have taken the job with fans now looking ahead to the 2024-25 season.
After Le Bris’ appointment on Saturday night, The Echo conducted a social media poll on Sunderland’s new man, asking the question: “Are you happy with the appointment of Régis Le Bris?” 36.9 per cent of the 2,093 fans polled selected the yes option, with 10.4 per cent voting no. 52.7 per cent of supporters said they were either undecided or reserving judgement.
The Black Cats sacked previous boss Michael Beale last February after just 12 games in charge, following back-to-back Championship defeats. Mike Dodds then took interim charge of the first team until the end of the 2023-24 campaign as the Wearsiders finished 16th.
Sunderland fans, however, were quick to react to the appointment of Le Bris on social media and expanded on the poll results when asked for their thoughts and feelings by The Echo on X.
Neil said: “I never heard of Rohl or the QPR manager until this season and wanted both of them here. So no reason why this fella can’t have a good impact on the team.”
Martin commented: “Let’s wait and see but honestly think this going to go south very soon if he doesn’t get any backing in the window.”
Lex added: Got to back the man in the dugout and wish him luck! Got to be honest, I was beginning to think we were stuck with Dodds All eyes on the transfer market now.”
Alan said: “We have to back him and give him a chance. So let’s do what we do best and support the club.”
Michael added: “Well we have a new manager it took them long enough I just hope we get what is needed to boost the squad in the transfer market it has to be the right appointment my fears are that we see the historic mistakes of the past continue has this owner and board learned.”
John said: “His profile and youth experience confirms youth development is still the main priority at SAFC. A few in the squad will be optimistic, others as sceptical as I am. Glad he's got a full pre-season to implement ideas, playing style going to be crucial for winning round sceptics.”
Colin commented: “I don’t know of him at all but I will give him the chance he deserves and I wish him huge success.. I’m hoping for a successful season I don’t wish anyone to fail at our great club! And thankfully that awful drawn-out process is over. Let’s get behind him and look forward!”
