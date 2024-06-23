Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland-related transfer headlines from around the web after Regis Le Bris’ arrival

Sunderland have finally appointed a new head coach with Régis Le Bris now installed as the Black Cats' new boss after a long wait.

Before the 48-year-old Frenchman’s arrival, Sunderland concluded two pieces of transfer business. Former Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Alex Bass departed for League Two club Notts Couty after signing at the Academy of Light two summers ago.

Sunderland then announced the arrival of former Coventry City stopper Simon Moore to add cover, experience and competition to the goalkeeping set-up at the club, with Anthony Patterson still the Black Cats’ number one as things stand.

Here, though, we take you through the main transfer headlines that you may have missed after the appointment of Le Bris as head coach:

Matty Young latest

Bass' move to Notts County likely rules out a deal for Matty Young. The League Two side had been linked with a move with the England youth man. The Echo understands that several National League are interested in a loan for Young, 17, alongside clubs multiple clubs from the EFL. Young spent time on loan at Darlington last season, where he impressed.

Sunderland and Young’s camp want the player to play regular first-team games again next season so the Black Cats’ task will be to select the right club for the youth international but at present, he is expected to leave this summer on a temporary deal. In the meantime, the player will likely be involved for the Wearsiders during pre-season.

Southampton linked with Sunderland duo

Premier League newboys Southampton have been linked with Sunderland duo Anthony Patterson and Jack Clarke.

Alan Nixon states that Southampton are looking at Patterson after losing Gavin Bazunu to a lengthy injury with Russell Martin not wanting to rely on Alex McCarthy alone. Nixon also adds that Sunderland would want around £15million to £20million for Patterson while Saints prefer to do business at about half of those prices.

Southampton’s interest in Clarke dates back to last January but their promotion now means they can look at a deal seriously with their Premier League status likely to attract the player’s attention this summer. Lazio and other Premier League clubs are also thought to hold an interest in the winger.

Clarke contributed 15 goals alongside four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million with interest in the former Tottenham man expected during the summer window as Sunderland looks to rebuild. It is thought to be unlikely that Clarke will sign a new deal at Sunderland.

Sunderland linked with highly-rated youngster

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop will reportedly leave Sunderland this summer after Moore’s arrival.

The shot-stopper joined the Black Cats from the Red Devils last summer but couldn’t unseat first-choice Patterson, making just one league appearance during his first season on Wearside. Sunderland’s second-choice stopper last season will be shipped out to make way for youngster Robert Cook.