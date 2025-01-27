Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several Sunderland players are out on loan this season - but how are they getting on away from the Stadium of Light?

The final week of the January transfer window has arrived and Sunderland could still complete a number of deals before next Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

As their push for promotion into the Premier League continues, the Black Cats have already added French attacking midfielder Enzo Le Fee to their squad after agreeing a loan deal with Serie A club Roma. There could also be further outgoings and the latest departure saw striker Nazariy Rusyn complete a loan switch to Croatian club Hadjuk Split over the weekend.

Rusyn is not the only Black Cats star out on loan at this point in time - and it would be safe to say they have been mixed fortunes for those players looking to shine away from Wearside before the remainder of the campaign. The Echo takes a look at how several Sunderland players are faring after agreeing to loan moves elsewhere this season.

Pierre Ekwah - Saint Etienne

The midfielder returned to France to join the Ligue 1 club on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window. After making his debut in a 1-0 win against Lille, Ekwah has gone on to make 16 appearances in all competitions as his side sit just two places and two points above the relegation zone in French football’s top flight.

Timothee Pembele - Le Havre

Pembele joined Ekwah in Ligue 1 after agreeing to spend the season with Le Havre and has now made nine appearances in all competitions. However, the 22-year-old has remained an unused substitute in his side’s last three league fixtures - but did play the entire 90 minutes in their shock Coupe de France exit at the hands of fourth tier club Stade Briochin.

Nectarios Triantis - Hibernian

The Australia Under-23 international actually made two appearances for the Black Cats earlier this season before agreeing to return to Hibs on a season-long deal after spending the second half of last season with the Scottish Premiership club. After a challenging start to his time in Edinburgh, Triantis has earned rave reviews for the part he has played in Hibs’ impressive upturn in form. Playing in a defensive midfield role, Triantis has two goals and three assists in 20 appearances and is believed to be in line for a first call-up to the senior Australia squad.

Jay Matete - Bolton Wanderers

Matete agreed to the third loan spell of his time as a Sunderland player when he agreed to spend the season with League One side Bolton Wanderers. After enjoying similar spells with Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United, Matete has 32 appearances in all competitions - but is currently awaiting the appointment of a new manager after Bolton parted company with Ian Evatt last week.

Matthew Young - Salford City

The highly-rated goalkeeper, who penned a new long-term deal with Sunderland earlier this season, has hit the headlines during his time with the League Two club. After taking his time to work his way into the Ammies line-up, Young has made 17 appearances in all competitions and kept six consecutive league clean sheets during that time. The England Under-20 international also gained experience of facing Premier League opposition as his side fell to an 8-0 defeat in an FA Cup third round tie against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Nathan Bishop - Wycombe Wanderers

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has struggled to earn regular game-time with the Chairboys after making just five appearances in all competitions for the League One club.

Caden Kelly - Darlington

The attacking midfielder followed in the footsteps of fellow Black Cats youngster Matty Young when he joined the Quakers on loan earlier this season. The attacking midfielder has impressed for a Quakers side managed by former Newcastle United and Everton star Steve Watson, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 15 National League North appearances.

Ben Crompton - Tamworth

The Black Cats academy full-back is currently on loan with the National League club and has made eight starts in non-league football’s top tier over the last two months. Crompton also appeared in a shock FA Cup win against Burton Albion and played the entire 120 minutes as Tamworth took Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur into extra-time in a third round tie before falling to a 3-0 defeat.

Zak Johnson - Notts County

After making senior appearances in the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Preston North End and the FA Cup loss against Stoke City, Johnson has been handed a chance to gain more senior experience with League Two club Notts County. After joining the Magpies earlier this month, the versatile defender has been an unused substitute in league meetings with Accrington Stanley and Bromley.