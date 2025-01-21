Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland starlet Matty Young has impressed during his loan spell with Salford City.

Salford City manager Karl Robinson has heaped praise on Sunderland loanee Matty Young as the teenager continues to shine at the Peninsula Stadium.

The goalkeeping starlet signed for City over the summer, and after initially being limited to appearances in cup competition, has forced his way into Robinson’s regular starting XI in recent weeks. Since then, he has been in sublime form, keeping a series of clean sheets and being nominated for League Two’s Fans’ Player of the Month accolade.

Indeed, aside from an 8-0 FA Cup drubbing at the hands of Manchester City a couple of weeks ago, Young has enjoyed a hugely positive stint between the sticks, and it’s fair to say that his new boss has been suitably blown away by his contribution.

Speaking to The Chronicle, he said: “In training, he's been exceptional. In the cup games, he was great and we made that change. In respect to Youngy, I think he's on seven clean sheets in eight [seven in nine after a 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town on Saturday], I think that just speaks for itself. How's he not got player of the month? It's a disgrace!

“His maturity for his age, he's just way above people of that age. He's so controlling in his processes and the direction he wants to go in. Obviously, he's coming from a football club that has produced [Jordan] Pickford and currently the goalie [Anthony Patterson] who is doing really well. So he knows the flight path for himself and he's very, very clear about that.

“Mistakes are part and parcel of what he does and games like against City are also part of the position that he plays. The strength of his character will certainly be challenged and if you're going to be a top goalkeeper, you're going to find yourself in some difficult moments and it's how you cope. I'm sure he'll be better because of what happened.”

Robinson added: “Making good saves, putting yourself in good positions. When we've called upon him, he's been brave. I think he demands his goal impeccably well, I know lads like playing with him. He's laidback, he works hard, he dedicates his life, his family come and watch him home and away, he's very grounded.

“You tend to find most kids from the North East who come down are incredibly grounded, tremendous work ethic and a wonderful way. Every time you play games up there you can feel how much football is part of everybody's life. That neck of the woods demands a type of person to cope with the pressures of playing but equally it also demands humility. You can see he's got a lovely way, I don't think he gets carried away or too down and that in itself is testament to him."