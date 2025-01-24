Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland could still bid farewell to a number of players this January transfer window

The latter stages of the January transfer window are rapidly approaching, and Sunderland still have plenty of unfinished business to work through.

While the hope will be that they can bring in another player or two to help bolster their promotion hopes, the Black Cats also have several names on their books who could be viable candidates for an exit. With Aaron Connolly and Zak Johnson having already headed out on permanent and loan deals respectively, who could be the next Sunderland talent to bid farewell to the Stadium of Light between now and the end of the month? We’ve taken a closer look at the possibilities below...

Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn’s time at Sunderland has never really ignited in the way that many hoped it would when he first signed for the club, and as a consequence, he has found himself feeding on the scraps of an occasional first team cameo appearance here and there under Regis Le Bris. In recent weeks, there has been talk of a potential return to his native Ukraine, but the latest reports on his future suggest that he could in fact be on his way to Hajduk Split in Croatia.

According to TaToTake, the attacker is flying out to complete a medical with the club today, and could seal his exit from the Stadium of Light imminently, with an initial loan with an option-to-buy clause in the offing.

Adil Aouchiche

Brought back into the first team picture to admirable effect during the unfortunate absences of Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson, Aouchiche equipped himself well enough to have many on Wearside arguing that there is merit to him sticking around this January.

That could still happen, of course, but Le Bris himself has seemingly hinted that if the right offer comes in, Sunderland will not stand in the way of a player who is likely to find himself well down the pecking order once the Black Cats’ injury woes clear up a little.

The head coach said: "With Adil, it's still open and it's exactly the same case as Aaron [Connolly, who left the club to seek greater first team opportunities at Millwall earlier this month]. We want for both sides, Adil and the club, we want to open up different options and at the end we will decide what is the better option for the both."

Abdoullah Ba

Even further out in the cold than Aouchiche, Ba is another player who you would presume will be allowed to leave if a suitable bid is tabled over the coming days. Indeed, addressing the attacker’s situation, Le Bris said: "With Abdoullah, it's clear that he needs game time so we are searching for a solution for him."

Jewison Bennette

Signed for the first team at the Stadium of Light, but nowhere near contention at the present moment in time, Bennette, is yet another Sunderland outcast who would benefit from a move this winter. Whether the Black Cats would prefer a permanent or a temporary agreement remains to be seen.

Harrison Jones

The U21s captain recently put pen to paper on a fresh deal with his boyhood club, but there is an understanding that in an ideal world, Sunderland would like him to head out and experience some more senior football between now and the end of the season. A massively promising talent, Jones would be a smart acquisition at National League level, you suspect.

Joe Anderson

And finally, Anderson’s spell on Wearside increasingly looks to be fizzling out into nothingness. Now 23, he can’t get a look in with Le Bris’ first team, and has instead had to settle for a regular role in the U21s. An exit, whether that be a permanent transfer or a loan agreement, would surely be the best course of action for the defender.