Norwich winger Borja Sainz could have faced a longer ban than his six-game suspension for spitting on Sunderland defender Chris Mepham, according to the written reasons of an independent regulatory commission.

The Canaries were beaten 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on December 21, with Sainz was alleged to have spat at a Sunderland player, later confirmed to be Mepham, during the second half of the Sky Bet Championship match.

Sainz was subsequently subjected to a disciplinary charge by the Football Association for what would have been a sending-off offence if seen by the referee. Having admitted the charge, Sainz – who is the Championship’s top scorer with 15 goals, but had not found the net in his past eight appearances – was handed a lengthy suspension as well as a £12,000 fine.

Following confirmation of his ban, Sainz, 23, issued a statement via Norwich apologising for his actions and also to Mepham.

In the written reasons for the case, which were published on Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed the commission panel had considered imposing a longer suspension for Sainz’s conduct following “one of the worst things that can be done to a fellow professional”.

A summary by the commission panel panel read: “He (Sainz) stated that the opposing player had been trying to get a reaction from him during the game, as were other players, and that he had also been receiving heavy tackles.

“He became angry and frustrated and as he walked past the player, he spat in his direction.

“Firstly, it was not accepted that the Sunderland player had pushed him for no reason. There was no force in this contact. He was setting his position for the free-kick to come.

“Secondly, it certainly did not warrant what followed, which was Mr Sainz spitting on the Sunderland player’s shoulder.

“Incidents of this nature in the game are thankfully rare. From a professional perspective, it is one of the worst things that can be done to a fellow professional, or anybody else for that matter.

“It is entirely unacceptable and correctly warrants a substantial sanction.”

The panel added: “The commission were minded to impose a higher sanction, but recognised that Mr Sainz had admitted the charge, expressed genuine contrition and that this admission had avoided a hearing.”

Sainz’s ban sees him miss a run of Championship fixtures which includes Wednesday night’s trip to leaders Leeds, managed by former Norwich head coach Daniel Farke, and the winger will not be available again until the visit of Preston on February 11.

In December, Norwich saw captain Kenny McLean handed a retrospective four-match suspension for violent conduct during the 3-0 defeat at QPR.