EFL make official decision ahead of Sunderland vs Stoke City

Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL have confirmed that Craig Pawson will be the referee for Sunderland’s clash against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. The Black Cats take on the Potters in their upcoming Championship fixture with a 12.30pm kick-off.

Marc Perry and Bhupinder Singh Gill have been appointed as the assistant referees. Meanwhile, Leigh Doughty is the fourth official as Regis Le Bris’ side look to return to winning ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland lost 1-0 away at Sheffield United last time out after Tom Davies’ late winner for the Blades at Bramall Lane. Defender Chris Mepham was sent off for them in South Yorkshire and they weren’t able to return to the North East with anything from South Yorkshire which was a blow considering they didn’t play badly.

The Black Cats are winless in their last six games and have drawn five of them. They are currently sat in 4th place in the table and are positioned in the play-offs along with Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Watford as they eye promotion back to the Premier League. Three points separate them from Burnley in 2nd and they are five behind Sheffield United at the summit.

Pawson, who is 45-years-old, has been a referee 1993 and is vastly experienced. He has been the man in the middle in the Premier League in the past, as well as in the FA Cup, League Cup and others.

Sunderland manager Le Bris said after their defeat to the Blades: “We kept a 4-4-1 (formation), then when we were in possession, we went to a 3-1-4-1. t was really a case of trying to keep the same structure we had previously with 11 players. It wasn’t the same control on the ball because probably the references were a little bit different, but I thought we managed that situation okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think it was a good option because that is our identity and we don’t want to play a different type of football or another style of play. I think we were consistent, even though we had one man less. The players adapted very well, I think, although we have to accept there was a bit of a lack of impact in the final third. We have to be able to finish things off.”

The Black Cats’ upcoming opponents Stoke turned to Narcis Pelach as their manager earlier this year after sacking Steven Schumacher. He left his role as first-team coach at Norwich City to take over at the Bet365 Stadium.

Pelach has said: “That’s my message – not too high when we win, not too low when we lose,” he said. “As long as the effort was there and I said to the players that they gave it all, we ran, we tried, we followed a game plan, no one went to do their own thing, everyone was focused on what we had to do and everyone player for the team I’m pleased with the body language and the attitude. A defeat is not right, it’s not good, and they’re all sad because of that because we want to win but it’s the Championship and we played against a great side.”